A minor incident involving a light aircraft on the airport's main runway caused some disruption to arrivals and departures early on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that the light aircraft ended up on the grass alongside the runway while landing at 12.21pm. Firefighters were dispatched but not used and no one was injured. An inquiry is underway.

Malta International Airport said the airport’s primary runway is limited to departures, while the secondary runway is being used for landings.