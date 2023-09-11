Twenty-six Rush AC athletes, aged 10 to 15 years, enjoyed a memorable experience in the Czech Republic at the European Kids Athletics Games in Brno, obtaining very encouraging results in a highly-competitive field.

The highlight of this adventure belonged to young prodigy Thea Parnis Coleiro, aged 15, who won gold in the 60m spring breaking a long-standing record of Alessia Cristina with a time of 7.76s and establishing a new national benchmark not only for her age category – Under 16 – but also at Under 18 and Under 20 level, testament to the potential of this athlete.

Parnis Coleiro also came fourth in the 300m missing bronze by a fraction of a second.

Parnis Coleiro was joined by Luca Gerada, Thea Shoemake and Andrea Grech in an incredible performance in the mixed 4x300m relay, as the quarter cancelled out the previous national record by a staggering nine seconds, setting the new benchmark at 2:39.12.

