Rush AC athletes enjoyed a memorable experience at the London Indoor Games as they not only produced a string of positive performances that augurs well for their future, but proudly represented the Maltese flag at this top-tier event in the British capital establishing a series of category national records in the process.

Among the newly established benchmarks, Isaac Bonnici served a strong reminder of his impressive development, bettering the 800m U-18 indoor record with a time of 2:01.61.

Bianca Shoemake also demonstrated her talent and promise surpassing setting a new Under 16 and Under 18m 60m hurdles record with a run of 9.76s followed by 9.63s in the second round.

Thea Parnis Coleiro equalled another long-standing indoor record also in the U16 category, with a fantastic run in 60m, clocking 7.91s while lowering the 200m indoor record from 26.86 to 25.70s.

Both records were previously held by Alessia Cristina.

