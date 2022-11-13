Missio Malta, in collaboration with the Mosta Scout Group, is once again inviting members of the public to get their adrenaline going at the annual Abseiling & Zipline Weekend at Mosta Bridge this weekend. The event, which is in its 11th edition, is raising funds for Maltese missions in Ethiopia.

“Missio Malta is grateful that the Mosta Scout Group has once again offered to organise this extremely popular event. Over the 11 years, the event has grown from strength to strength and proven to be very popular with the public,” Robert Farrugia, head of communications and fundraising, said.

“We are confident that this year will not be an exception and we will manage to raise more funds to help people in need in Ethiopia and several other locations.”

Proceeds to support vocational training centre in Meki

The proceeds of the event will be used to support a vocational training centre in Meki and a goat-rearing centre in Emdibir, Ethiopia, among other projects.

Interested participants may register on www. mostascouts.org/bookings. All sporting activities taking place are led by professionally certified Mosta Scout Group personnel and all activities are covered by the necessary insurance policy.

Consent forms, available online and in hard copy on location, are required for participation. In the case of minors, forms are to be filled in from beforehand.