Over 230 participants gathered at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium to participate in the first-ever track and field meeting organised by Rush Athletic Club.

Despite being the first event early in the national athletic calendar, several athletes reported positive performances, auguring well for the season ahead.

Besides the successful organisation of the event, for Rush AC’s athletes, it was a highly encouraging outing both on track and on the field.

In the throwing events, national record holder Luca Martini won the hammer throw with a 53.70m which bodes well for the rest of the season.

