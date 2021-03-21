Last week, the Church started its commemoration of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia that five years ago caused a sensation because of the four dubia the pope refused to answer. Yet it was another dubium, this time answered, that raised eyebrows.

The Vatican responsum on the blessing of same-sex unions may seek to protect truths on the hu­man person and the nature of sacraments. But it also seems like “old wineskins” that threaten to burst when the wine is ever new. If the “way we pray” and therefore, the “way we bless”, when genuine, can also be an invitation to seek to understand anew what we “ought to believe”, the question must be left open as to whether the “gesture” or sacramental action that some priests feel compelled to do might not be a window to emergent truth.

The responsum feels rushed, because it reads the gesture through the eyes of the past, excluding the possibility that it could be speaking to an emergent reality. It reads the blessing “gesture” in three ways that may be self-evident, but might also be incomplete interpretations.

First, it correctly interprets the “blessing” as sacramental, but assumes it is evoking Holy Matrimony. It correctly interprets the blessing of “the union” between two people, but assumes the union is based on inordinately-oriented eros. Thirdly, that the union must, like marriage which “necessitates” consummation, imply “sexual acts” that are always “intrinsically disordered”.

This latter assumption reveals the crux of the problem. If we are “sexual persons”, we also express love through different gestures of physical, and not just spiritual, intimacy. But the Church’s “sexual ethic” still defines “sexual acts” by their narrow, restricted end of being “rightly-ordered”, only to guarantee future generations. Put crudely, sexual intimacy is ultimately to make ba­bies, and so, the right context of sex can only be a stable bond between a man and a woman.

But all bonds of affection are in differing ways expressed in “gestures” of intimacy appropriate to the particular bond. Parents cuddle their children; friends embrace each other; and the list goes on. Just as certain touching is considered inappropriate in particular contexts, so the lack of touching leaves us puzzled, maybe even cold, in others. COVID social distancing accentuates this experience.

Perhaps the newness of blessing the union of two men or two women who love each other is evoking something like this: grace being witnessed in a new kind of human bond, that is not “marriage”, not “fraternal”, nor a bond “based on blood”, but on “something” else.

And if a new kind of human bond, it will also be marked not just by a union of “souls” but also by “chaste” physical gestures. What that human union, expressed chastely, might actually look like, we might still be discovering. But we certainly have strong inklings in the many exemplars of self-giving love of men and women bonded in same-sex relationships. That might be what these new “blessings” in the Church are trying to articulate.

Nadia Delicata, Moral theologian, lecturer at Faculty of Theology