Scotland fly-half Finn Russell said Tuesday he is on the “same page” as head coach Gregor Townsend after originally being omitted for their squad for the recent Autumn Nations Series.

Racing 92’s Russell, 30, returned to the international set-up for a loss to New Zealand on November 13 and a win over Argentina six days later after missing the opening two matches through non-selection due to what Townsend dubbed a lack of consistency.

“The two weeks I was in there, Gregor was really good, working with me,” Russell told reporters.

“I spoke to Gregor before I went into camp to get clarity on a few things, game plan, he came back with answers.

“We were both on the same page and I think that showed in the two games,” he added.

Russell’s contract at Racing is up at the end of the season with the French club being linked with the likes of All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett and France playmaker Matthieu Jalibert.

