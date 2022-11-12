George Russell claimed his first win in Formula One in Saturday’s sprint at Interlagos to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz took second but the Spaniard has a grid penalty looming for a change of engine to move third-placed Lewis Hamilton provisionally up onto the front row alongside his Mercedes teammate.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was being investigated by the race stewards for a starting grid infringement so will have to wait on the conclusion of that inquiry before his front row slot is confirmed.

If it is it will give Mercedes a tremendous shot at a first grand prix win at the tail end of a trying season dominated by Verstappen and Red Bull.

