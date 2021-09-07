George Russell was Tuesday confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s new team-mate at Mercedes for next season after Valtteri Bottas sealed a move to Alfa Romeo.
The British driver, 23, earns the move to the Silver Arrows after three campaigns with Williams.
He also impressed in a one-off appearance for Mercedes at last year’s Sakhir Grand Prix as a stand-in for Hamilton after he tested positive for coronavirus.
“It’s a special day for me personally and professionally,” Russell said in a statement from Mercedes.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing,” he added. “It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands.
