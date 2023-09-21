Mercedes’s George Russell expects Red Bull to get “back to their winning ways” at this week’s Japanese Grand Prix after their bid for an unbeaten season ended in Singapore.

Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen finished fifth in Singapore and teammate Sergio Perez was eighth in a rare off-day for the dominant Red Bulls, who were eyeing an unprecedented undefeated season.

They can still clinch the constructors’ title in Japan, and lead Mercedes by 308 points with seven races remaining.

Russell had his own heartbreak in Singapore, crashing on the last lap as he attempted a late victory charge on fresher tyres.

The British driver expects Red Bull to come back strongly in Japan and said he believes their troubles in Singapore were “purely a one-off”.

