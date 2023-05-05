George Russell of Mercedes posted the fastest lap time in the first practice for the Miami Grand Prix on Friday despite sitting out most of the session with a steering problem.

The first run on the track around the Hard Rock Stadium, which has been fully resurfaced since last year’s maiden event, was red-flagged with 26 minutes when Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg span into the wall at turn three.

Russell posted a time of 1:30.125 with his fellow Briton Lewis Hamilton second quickest, 0.212 behind, as Mercedes left the fastest laps for late in the session.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third, 0.324 off Russell’s pace, while defending world champion and current driver’s championship leader Max Verstappen, who had led for long stretches of the session, was fourth fastest.

