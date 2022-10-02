George Russell will start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after Mercedes were penalised for replacing his engine after qualifying.
Russell was only 11th fastest during qualifying on Saturday at the Marina Bay circuit, prompting Mercedes to replace his entire power unit.
“All the power unit components for George Russell have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate,” said a statement from stewards.
