George Russell topped the times for Mercedes in Friday’s opening practice at this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, outpacing nearest rival Felipe Drugovich of Aston Martin by 0.288 seconds.

Brazilian Drugovich was the outstanding one of the ‘rookies’ involved as most teams obeyed mandatory guidance to deploy young drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo was third for Alpha Tauri, a tenth adrift, ahead of Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll, in the second Aston Martin, and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

