Russia is among the candidates to host the European Championship in either 2028 or 2032 despite being banned from international sport following the invasion of Ukraine, UEFA announced after Wednesday’s deadline to declare an interest passed.

Russia and Turkey will go up against a joint bid by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland for Euro 2028.

Russia and Turkey also declared their interest in hosting the 2032 edition, along with Italy.

