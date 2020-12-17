Sport’s highest court on Thursday banned Russia from international sports competitions for two years including the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling halved a four-year ban for systematic doping imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“This Panel has imposed consequences to reflect the nature and seriousness of the non-compliance...and to ensure that the integrity of sport against the scourge of doping is maintained,” said CAS in its judgment.

