Russia on Tuesday sent a letter of complaint to UEFA over Ukraine’s “political” Euro 2020 kit that features the outline of Moscow-annexed Crimea and is emblazoned with popular patriotic chants.

In the letter from the Russian football federation to UEFA just three days before the Euro starts, it said: “We draw attention to the use of political motives on the Ukrainian national team’s jersey, which goes against the basic principles of the UEFA kit regulations.”

Kiev has provoked Moscow’s ire after its football association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that show the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta