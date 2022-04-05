The Russian football federation has dropped an appeal against FIFA’s World Cup ban, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.
Russia was drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, but the Poles received a bye and then reached the finals starting November 21 by beating Sweden.
