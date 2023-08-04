A Russian court on Friday sentenced jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 19 additional years behind bars on extremism charges, his spokesperson said.

"Alexey Navalny was sentenced to 19 years at a maximum security penal colony," spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. An AFP journalist watching the court session in a press centre at his prison said Navalny smiled as the judge read the verdict and hugged another defendant before the transmission was cut.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Russian court's ruling.

"Russia's arbitrary justice system imprisoning Alexei Navalny for another 19 years is pure injustice," she wrote on social media. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin fears nothing more than standing up against war and corruption and for democracy - even from a prison cell. He will not silence critical voices with this."

The European Union also condemned the verdict, calling the conviction arbitrary.

"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Alexei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin's regime," European Council President Charles Michel posted online.

The United Nations said that Navalny should be released "immediately".

