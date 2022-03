The Football Union of Russia has lodged appeals against the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs from all FIFA and UEFA competitions over the invasion of Ukraine, sport’s top court said Tuesday.

The FUR is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a stay of execution for the suspensions, to allow Russia to play in a 2022 World Cup playoff against Poland that was due to have been played on March 24

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta