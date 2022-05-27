Russia said on Friday it was looking to ramp up its production of grain to export in the coming season, amid a global food crisis exacerbated by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

The military action and sanctions imposed on Russia over the offensive have disrupted global supplies of grain, wheat and other commodities.

Russia and Ukraine alone produce 30 per cent of the global wheat supply.

"In the current season (2021-2022) we have already exported over 35 million tonnes of grain, including 28.5 million tonnes of wheat," Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at a Russian grain forum, adding that before the end of the season on June 30, the export volume will exceed 37 million tonnes.

"In the coming season (starting July 1, 2022) we estimate our export potential for grain at 50 million tonnes," he said.

The West has accused the Kremlin of using food commodities as a weapon during its military operation in Ukraine and of stealing Ukrainian grain from Russia-controlled territories.

Russia has denied these claims, saying it would create export corridors in Ukraine and help avoid a global food crisis if international sanctions imposed on Moscow were removed.