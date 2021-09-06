Gilbert Agius has warned his Malta U-21 players that they should put firmly behind them their 4-1 win over Northern Ireland and brace themselves for a much tougher test a Malta U-21 take on Russia in their second UEFA Championship qualifier in Khimki on Tuesday.

The Malta U-21 youngsters head into the match against the Russians in high spirits following their impressive 4-1 win over Northern Ireland on Friday with Mattia Veselji netting a brace with the other goals coming from Jake Engerer and Ayrton Attard.

“The match against Northern Ireland was a great day for us but it’s important to put it among our memories and focus on the match against Russia,” coach Gilbert Agius told mfa.com.mt.

