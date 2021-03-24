Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov is urging his players not to underestimate the Malta national team as Russia look to open their World Cup qualifying campaign on a winning note at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Cherchesov said that he is taking the match against Malta very seriously, particularly after seeing Devis Mangia’s men go on an impressive unbeaten run of seven matches.

“Obviously we have taken note of everything and took into consideration their defensive game,” Cherchesov said.

