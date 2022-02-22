Russia has “no chance” of holding European football’s showpiece Champions League final in May if it invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday.

The highlight of the European football calendar is due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg on May 28.

It will be Russia’s second time hosting the final, with the 2008 final between Manchester United and Chelsea being held in Moscow.

But Johnson told parliament following the deployment of Russian troops to two Moscow-backed regions of Ukraine that the Kremlin’s actions would have wide-ranging consequences.

