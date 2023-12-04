Russian forces are assaulting the industrial town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine from two new directions, Ukrainian officials said, as Moscow expands its bid to capture the almost encircled town.

Moscow has been trying for nearly two months to seize Avdiivka, an industrial town in the eastern Donetsk region that has become the fiercest flashpoint on the sprawling front line.

"The current third wave of enemy assaults differs from the previous two in that they have conditionally opened two new directions," the head of the town, Vitaliy Barabash said.

"The launching of new directions proves that the enemy has been given a command to capture the city at any cost," he added, speaking to state media.

Barabash said the new pushes by Russian forces were an attempt to distract Ukrainian defences and close a gap west of the town that would see it entirely encircled.

Independent military analysts have said that Russian forces are making incremental gains around Avdiivka but at an extremely high cost.

He added there were around 1,300 civilians remaining in the town, which was once home to some 30,000 people.

Avdiivka lies in the Donetsk region, partially controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014 and one among four territories Moscow claimed to have annexed last year.