Ukrainian strikes in Russia’s Belgorod killed 12 adults and two children and injured a further 108 people, the Russian emergencies ministry said on Saturday.

Moscow said the attack “will not go unpunished.”

"The Kyiv regime, which committed this crime, is trying to distract attention from defeats at the front, and is also wanting to provoke us," the Russian government said.

Footage verified by the BBC showed people running on a street in Belgorod following an explosion.

Belgorod is about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly targeted by what Russia says is indiscriminate shelling by Kyiv's forces.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukrainian forces began shelling the centre of Belgorod on Friday night, damaging dozens of homes and buildings across the region.

Separately, Russia's defence ministry said it had intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones over the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk, as well as the regions of Oryol and Moscow.

The strikes come a day after Russian forces launched a barrage of air strikes across Ukraine in one of the deadliest attacks since the conflict began last year.

At least 39 people were killed, including 16 in the capital Kyiv, authorities said, as rescuers continued to comb through the rubble into Saturday.