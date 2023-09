Russia’s Olympic Committee has said Moscow would not be boycotting the 2024 Olympics in Paris and every Russian athlete was free to choose whether or not to take part under a neutral banner.

“Boycotting the Games leads to nowhere,” Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a briefing Thursday.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have faced sanctions from a multitude of sports since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February of 2022.

