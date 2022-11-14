The Russian army said Monday it had captured a strategic village in eastern Ukraine that could serve as a "springboard" for further offensive actions in the country.

Moscow's forces said they had taken control of Pavlivka, a village of around 2,000 people some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of Donetsk, after days of heavy battles.

"The capture of Pavlivka opens up a springboard for the further offensive of Russian troops in the Donbas," the defence ministry said on messaging app Telegram.

The ministry said the capture of the village would help it take over Vugledar, a town to the north of Pavlivka.

The battle for Pavlivka has stirred some controversy.

Last week, soldiers from the Far Eastern 155th Marine Guards Brigade complained about heavy losses in an address to the governor of the Far Eastern region of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemyako.

The governor said he had passed the complaint on to military prosecutors, but insisted the losses had been exaggerated.

He also posted videos sent from several soldiers fighting for Pavlivka, with the men acknowledging deaths but saying they were in good spirits.

"Everything is good. Battles are heavy. We are moving forward," one soldier said. "There are of course wounded and dead. But we continue to fight. The fighting spirit is high."

Another soldier in the video added: "Unfortunately there are losses. We are minimising them but... this is war."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, unleashing a storm of condemnation from the West.