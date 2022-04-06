Russian forces struck a fuel depot near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight, regional authorities said Wednesday, hitting an area that has avoided the brunt of fighting.

"The night was alarming and difficult. The enemy attacked our region from the air and hit an oil depot and a factory. The oil depot with fuel was destroyed," the region's governor, Valentin Reznitchenko, said in a statement on social media.

He said that no one was wounded in the attack and that firefighters fought for eight hours to extinguish the flames.

The head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said the Russian strikes occurred late Tuesday in Novomoskovsk, about 25 kilometres from Dnipro, describing the attacks as "cynical" in a region with "no Ukrainian soldiers".

Dnipro is an industrial city in the centre of Ukraine, south of the capital Kyiv, and has been spared much of the serious fighting that has torn apart cities such as Kharkiv in the east and Mariupol in the south.

Dnipro's airport was destroyed by Russian strikes last month.