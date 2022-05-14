Russia has suspended electricity supply to Finland, according to a power operator.

The measure is seen as retaliation by Russia to Finland's plans to join NATO, bringing the military organisation right up to its border.

Late on Friday, Russian energy supplier RAO Nordic said it would suspend deliveries of electricity to Finland from Saturday, citing problems with payments.

Finland says Russia provides only a small percentage of the country's electricity and that it could be replaced from alternative sources.

Finland is expected to formally announce its plan to join Nato on Sunday.

For many Finns living on the eastern border, the prospect of their country applying to join NATO has been greeted with relief.

Sharing a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, Finland has in the past stayed out of military alliances.

But after its powerful eastern neighbour invaded Ukraine in February, political and public opinion swung dramatically in favour of membership, with the Finnish president and prime minister on Thursday calling for the country to join NATO "without delay".

For some Finns, Russia’s assault on Ukraine has brought up painful memories of the 1939 Winter War, when Red Army troops invaded the Nordic country.

As in Ukraine, the small Finnish army put up a fierce resistance and inflicted heavy losses on the Soviets.

Nevertheless, Finland had to cede vast areas of land to the Soviet Union.