The Russian football federation (RFU) said on Thursday that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against its expulsion from the 2022 World Cup and all international competitions.

Russia was due to face Poland on March 24 in a World Cup play-off. But on February 28, FIFA and UEFA banned the country from all competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement in Russian, the RFU said it planned to launch a single lawsuit against the global and European governing bodies to “demand the restoration of all men’s and women’s national teams of Russia for all types of football.”

It added that it planned to seek “compensation for damage.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta