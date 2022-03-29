Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators said Tuesday.

"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field... a decision has been made to radically, by several times reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernigiv," Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion" at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

'International' accord to guarantee Ukrainian security

Ukrainian negotiators at conflict talks with Russia in Turkey on Tuesday said they were calling for an international agreement under which other countries would serve as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"We want an international mechanism of security guarantees where guarantor countries will act in a similar way to NATO's article number five -- and even more firmly," David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator, told reporters after talks with a Russian delegation.

A man holds a child as he flees the city of Irpin, west of Kyiv. Photo: AFP