Russia on Tuesday called on other countries to "follow" it in recognising east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after President Vladimir Putin did so and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers."

"Russia calls on other states to follow its example," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Moscow's recognition of the rebels - condemned by the West - was "not easy, but the only possible step".

Putin's decision to recognise the rebels, the foreign ministry said, was "dictated primarily by humanitarian considerations" and "intended to serve as a guarantee for peaceful life" in the Donetsk and Lugansk rebel republics.

Putin announced his decision to recognise the separatist territories after an hour-long national address late on Monday.

Several hours later, he issued an order for the Russian army to send troops as "peacekeepers" to east Ukraine.

The recognition effectively buries the fragile peace process regulating the conflict in eastern Ukraine, known as the Minsk accords.

But in its statement, Moscow said that Kyiv never intended to respect the Minsk agreements.

"In fact, Kyiv withdrew from the Minsk agreements a long time ago, openly sabotaging their implementation," the statement said.

Russia's parliament is expected to rubber-stamp Putin's friendship agreements with the separatist republics Tuesday.

Putin recognised the rebels despite the West repeatedly warning him not to and threatening Moscow with a massive sanctions response.