The International Swimming Federation (FINA) on Wednesday said it had reversed a decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals at the world championships and was instead imposing a blanket ban.

FINA said in a statement that, following “an independent risk assessment” its board had “confirmed that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus will not take part in the World Championships”.

The 2022 championships take place in Budapest from June 18-July 3.

