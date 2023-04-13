A Russian politician who was fined for posting a video of himself listening to President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation with pasta hanging from his ears will appeal the decision in court this month.

The Russian expression "to hang noodles on someone's ears" means to tell lies to someone.

Mikhail Abdalkin, a communist lawmaker of the central Samara region, was fined 150,000 rubles (€1,600) in March, when he was found guilty of "discrediting" the Russian army and the authorities.

He had posted a video of himself watching Putin's speech with pasta dangling from his ears in February.

In the video, Abdalkin nodded and looked serious as Putin railed against "centuries of colonialism, diktat and hegemony" by the West - rhetoric the Russian leader often uses to justify his Ukraine offensive.

He posted the video on his social media pages - YouTube, Facebook and Russia's Vkontakte - with the ironic caption: "I am completely in agreement. Excellent speech."

Abdalkin has called the court verdict "illegal and politically motivated".

On Wednesday, Abdalkin said his appeal will be heard in a court in Samara on April 27.

"I hope for a fair, objective and impartial review," he said on social media.

"What do you think, will the decision unbiased or once again dictated from above by interested parties?" he added.

The law under which he was punished by a fine was introduced shortly after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

Moscow has launched a crackdown on any dissent of its military campaign in Ukraine.