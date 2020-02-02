Many Russians in Malta enjoy Christmas two times a year: December 25 and January 7. Over the years the local Russian community has formed its own traditions of celebrating the Orthodox Christmas.

Russian Orthodox Christmas in Malta has been closely associated with the Russian Chapel in San Anton Palace. Originally built in the 17th century as a summer residence of the Grand Master Antoine de Paule, the palace later became the seat of the British governors of Malta and from 1974 onwards, of the Presidents of Malta.

The chapel, nowadays referred to as ‘Russian’, was constructed during British rule for Protestant worship. However, when Queen Victoria’s son Alfred, the Duke of Edinburgh, chose San Anton Palace as his family residence in 1876, the change was brought about. His wife, Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna of Russia, was a Russian Orthodox Christian and needed a place to practise her religion. That’s why the chapel was adapted to her religious requirements.

Their daughter Victoria Melita, a granddaughter of Emperor Alexander II of Russia, was born in Malta and christened in this very chapel. Later she married to Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich of Russia, a first cousin of Nicolas II of Russia.

Moreover, the mother of the last Russian Tsar, Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna, who stayed in San Anton Palace in 1919. After the Russian revolution she fled Crimea and was on her way to England. She must have spent hours praying in the Russian Chapel.

This has become an annual event and is honoured by being organised under the auspices of the President of Malta

During the presidency of Dr Ugo Mifsud Bonnici (1994-1999) the chapel underwent a massive restoration. The icon of St. George, one of the most venerated saints in Russia, was donated by Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to have flown in space. The dome was adorned with the image of Our Lady of the Sign (Znamenie) by the Russian painter Nikolay Mukhin. In 2013, the rehabilitation project of the chapel was completed and inaugurated by President George Abela. Restoration works were supported by the Embassy of Russia, Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation of Russia and members of the Russian community in Malta.

President George Vella addressing guests.

Russian Christmas concert

Russians in Malta love to give the events they organise a cultural touch. Russian Orthodox Christmas is no exception; this is the day when the ‘crème de la crème’ of the Russian diaspora and their Maltese relatives, friends and partners, gather in the Russian Chapel of San Anton Palace for a musical performance. More often than not, such concerts are very Russian in terms of the music played and the reception offered afterwards.

This has become an annual event and is honoured by being organised under the auspices of the President of Malta. It is jointly organised by the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Valletta in collaboration with the Embassy of Russia to the Republic of Malta and the Office of the President of Malta, often with the support of members of Malta’s Russian community. Among the guest performers at the Russian Christmas concert this year were such prominent musicians as Friedrich Lips (bayan), Yuri Rozum (piano), the Alexey Lundin Trio and others.

In line with this beautiful tradition, the guests at the concert were treated to a bright, yet gentle performance by the young Moscow musicians, the Gnessin Academy of Music graduates. Polina Rybakova (flute), Anna Shkurovskaya (harp) and Ekaterina Galkina (cello) founded ArtFlute trio, an unusual mix of instruments which complement each other well. Dr Andriana Yordanova, a well-known soprano and music tutor in Malta, joined them on stage for two famous pieces by Puccini and Schubert.

January also marked the 180th birthday anniversary of the great Pyotr Tchaikovsky and a number of his works together with pieces by Glinka, Rachmaninoff, Borodin, Glazunov, Sviridov were included in this year’s concert programme.

The concert was hosted by President George Vella and Mrs Miriam Vella. At the end of the evening President Vella said, “The Russian Christmas Orthodox concert held at the Russian Chapel in San Anton Palace is yet another cultural event that celebrates the ways and means our history and culture make us unique, thanks to a broad range of connections and relations. It is indeed my pleasure to regularly host cultural events proposed by the various Embassies and Representations in Malta and with whom our country also shares close diplomatic ties and bilateral relations.”

The traditional celebration of Russian Orthodox Christmas in the Russian chapel of San Anton Palace is undoubtedly one of the main symbols of Russian-Maltese cultural and religious connections. However, there is so much more, for example, we have the Russian Pancake festival (Maslenitsa), Victory Day and Children’s Day to name but a few. The Russian community in Malta invites everyone to take part and enjoy these rich Russian traditions and culture.