Russia’s four leading clubs have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn a ban blocking them from European competition next season.

European football’s governing body UEFA this month extended to 2022/2023 its suspension of Russian teams from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions imposed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In reply Moscow-based CSKA announced on Friday that together with Zenit St Petersburg, Dinamo and Sochi they had filed an appeal with CAS, sport’s highest court based in Switzerland.

