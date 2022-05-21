Russian supply of natural gas to Finland was halted Saturday, Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum said, after the Nordic country refused to pay supplier Gazprom in rubles.
"Natural gas supplies to Finland under Gasum's supply contract have been cut off," Gasum said in a statement, adding that natural gas would instead be supplied from other sources through the Balticconnector pipeline, which connects Finland to Estonia.
