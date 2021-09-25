The Russian Grand Prix’s final practice session was cancelled on Saturday morning after torrential rain left the Sochi circuit under water.

Qualifying for Sunday’s 15th round of the Formula One season was now “the priority,” race director Michael Masi said.

“As we can see already this morning, the weather has gone up and down like a yoyo and the intensity of the rain has started increasing with some thunder already joining us,” he added.

The third and final qualifying session had been scheduled for 11.00 local time (0800 GMT) with qualifying at 14.00.

