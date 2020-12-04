If you are not familiar with the gambling industry, perhaps you have not heard of Novomatic. The Austrian company is a massive gaming brand, pulling in annual revenues of over €5 billion. Founded in 1980 by billionaire Johann Graf, it’s one of the sector’s biggest success stories. However, something strange started happening to Novomatic slot machines in 2011, as gaming venues across Europe reported them paying out improbable winnings.

Once casino safety experts notice this behavior, they began investigating if all this was coincidental or if Novomatic had been the victim of nefarious activity. It turned out to be the latter, as they had fallen prey to a Russian mathematician and programmer called Alex.

Alex, a software engineer, who had grown tired of everyday work life, decided to turn to his passion, tinkering with code. He claims to be a graduate of a top Russian university and Russia’s FSB Academy, its intelligence service training agency. After being employed by an unscrupulous casino to tweak Novomatic slots to pay out lower than usual, Alex learned how to reverse-engineer the company’s random number generators. After doing so, he set loose a crew of agents on gaming establishments around the world. His team would inhabit casino floors and film Novomatic slots, sending real-time footage to St. Petersburg for analysis. There, Alex would look at the video, and after running the appropriate calculations, he would inform his agents when to spin.

Alex’s excuse is that his agents could make better predictions via calculators rather than relying on their mental capacity. Once casinos notice these Novomatic slots’ patterns paying out more than they should, they decided to get authorities involved. Darrin Hoke, Louisiana’s L’Auberge du Lac Casino Resort’s security expert, was the first to identify the 25-man operation.

The FBI then got involved, which led to multiple arrests, fraud charges, plea bargains, and two-year sentences. Since Alex was not on US soil, he did not get arrested. He is currently living in Russia, afraid to leave the country’s borders instead of risk arrest.

How to protect your account

While there is no doubt that gambling sites are trying to keep you safe, you should know that you must also do your part. In today’s age, you are more likely to become a victim due to your carelessness than that of someone else.

First off, review а online casino’s reputation before sign-up. You can do so by reading reviews on one of many trustworthy iGaming info hubs. Such articles tell you how long the operator has been in business and any complaints regarding services rendered. Next, beware of phishing attacks. These are phony sites or email addresses that mimic real ones and try to get you to provide information or click on a link that will install malware.

Always log out of your account after a gaming session. Most casinos have an automatic session limit, which logs you out after a specific period. You can configure this timeframe from within your account. Checking login notifications is also a good idea. If someone tries to access your account without your permission, you will get a message that they are trying to do so via email or SMS. Most sites also allow you to view your login activity via a separate tab inside your profile page, so do that as well. There, you should also be able to set up strong multi-factor authentication.

When signing up, create a complex password and change it regularly. Never store your password on a public machine, and never cache it either. Watch out for cookies and read up on password managers and how they can improve security.

Final tips include immediately verifying your account after registration, only withdrawing funds using established payment methods, and maintaining low withdrawal limits at the start of your gaming adventure. If you do everything mentioned above, security should not be an issue.

Security measures for players

Naturally, when engaging in any activity that involves monetary transactions, security is a top priority. Almost all online casinos implement the famous SSL encryption, the same data transfer security measure that financial institutions have in its 128-bit form. Some even go the extra step and provide 256-bit encryption. However, that’s not necessary, as 128-bit encryption is virtually uncrackable. Players can check if a platform has an SSL certificate, signifying that all transferred data gets ciphered by looking at the platform’s URL. If it has an 's' at the end of HTTP(S), it uses data security.

Gaming licences from credible regulatory bodies obligate casinos to subject their RNGs to third-party testing. Reputable industry auditors include TST and eCOGRA, which thoroughly examine all random number generators to ensure that all game outcomes are fair. They provide a certificate for each casino, which operators display on their websites, proving that they cannot affect game results.

Specific regulators also force platforms to go through anti-money laundering procedures, which involve players providing identification documents that prove that they are who they say they are. Such processes are beneficial for both operators and players, as they stop those that wish to abuse bonuses and funnel funds through these sites, and they also prevent identity fraud.

Can players cheat on an online casino?

There are multiple tricks on how one can go about cheating at a land-based establishment. You may have heard of shaved and fake coins, magnets, tools such as the magic wand, or the use of good ole piano wire. However, cheating today is almost non-existent at both real-life and digital venues. There are no slot hacks that you can utilise to gain an advantage when playing online.

Gaming platforms utilise state-of-the-art security, similar to what top e-commerce services have in place. These make hacking these sites almost impossible, and the same goes for intercepting any data transferred on them.

Many online casinos do not host the games themselves, but they act as portals toward these titles. Provider servers that host games often have far stricter safety measures. Even hacking wizards stand little chance of gaining access to these. Casinos are far more likely to be victims of DoS attacks, denial-of-service, which makes the site temporarily unavailable for use than to experience data breaches.

That said, the most common way people try to turn the tables on these platforms is through bonus abuse, which involves cheating the system so that players walk away with more free-playing funds than what’s fair. It involves players providing fake identification, using VPN services to register multiple accounts, double bonus claims, ignoring game restrictions, and so on.

What is an RNG? Random Number Generator

Gambling is an endeavor that involves betting on events with uncertain outcomes. When it comes to physical or online slots, reels spin with symbols on them, and they stop at random positions forming combinations. Most of these combos do not lead to prizes, while a few patterns do. A computer algorithm called a random number generator (RNG) determines when each reel rotation stops.

So, what exactly is a random number generator? It is a computer program that seemingly at random spits out spin results. There are different types of RNGs out there, but the ones that online casinos utilise are pseudo-random number generators, software whose sole purpose is to generate random numbers.

The algorithm only requires a fraction of a second to come up with these figures. However, since we mention the word pseudo in front of RNG and incorporate mathematic operations to develop these outcomes, you are now probably assuming that there isn’t anything random about these algorithms. Well, you are right. A seed number is a number used to start this operation, and the software can produce these seeds in fractions of a millisecond. It does so by taking numbers from the current source and running them through a series of mathematical operations that involve subtraction, addition, division, multiplication, etc. Thus, creating a new number.

The software is complex, and it’s hard to figure out what formulas it uses and how to predict its behaviour, but as evident from the story above, it can get hacked in theory.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.