An $85 million Malta-flagged superyacht linked to a Russian oligarch is on the way to Malta after dockers in Norway refused to refuel it for six weeks.

The Marine Traffic website shows that the Ragnar, a 224-foot superyacht, departed Narvik in Norway on March 30 and is sailing towards Marsaxlokk.

It is estimated to arrive on Friday at 1pm.

Business Insider reported that the superyacht is owned by Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent who is said to have ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Strzhalkovsky does not appear on Western sanctions lists that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He is the former head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel.

The Ragnar docked at Narvik on February 15 but got stuck there when local suppliers refused to refuel the vessel.