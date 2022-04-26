A Malta-flagged superyacht owned by a Russian oligarch, is continuing on a trip to Malta after having stopped in Tunisia, according to a ship-tracking website.

The Ragnar is owned by Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, a former KGB agent who is said to have served together with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Its British captain says the owner is not on any sanctions list.

The 68-metre yacht moored in Tunisia after sailing from Norway, where no one would sell it fuel because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Captain Robert Lankester had complained last month that the yacht could not leave Norway because local fuel suppliers did not want to help entities associated with Russia.

According to a ship-tracking website, the Ragnar, circled, will arrive in Malta at around 4pm today. Photo: Marine Traffic

After six weeks trapped in Narvik, the vessel left Norway on March 30.

According to the Marine Traffic website, the Malta-flagged yacht arrived at the Tunisian port of Yasmine Hammamet at 2.38pm on Saturday.

Its reported destination remains Marsaxlokk, where it is expected to arrive at 4pm on Tuesday, according to the site that tracks the locations of yachts and other vessels.

Russian tycoons and their superyachts

Russian billionaires have been moving their superyachts since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, in a bid to avoid Western sanctions.

Strzhalkovsky is the former head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel and is said to be worth in the region of €372 million.

His yacht has a deck for a helicopter and includes an amphibious car, an onboard pool and a giant slide.

Earlier this month, news agency Reuters reported that a yacht linked to Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska had entered a bay near the southwestern Turkish resort of Gocek.

The same agency said billionaire Andrey Melnichenko’s superyacht Motor Yacht A sought refuge in the Maldives just one day after the coal and fertilizer entrepreneur was placed on the European Union’s sanctions list on March 9.

Western countries have been seizing luxury vessels that belong to Russian oligarchs ever since the beginning of the attack by Putin’s troops on Ukraine late February.

In Italy, the authorities seized another of Melnichenko’s vessels, the world’s largest sailing yacht, estimated by the Italian financial police to be worth €538 million.

The French and Spanish authorities have seized other luxury yachts as part of the sanctions in place.