Russian Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene on Thursday accused IOC president Thomas Bach of having created a “new war” by recommending Russian athletes be banned from international competition.

Following the invasion of Ukraine in February, the International Olympic Committee had recommended a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, a request followed by most federations.

“You say you made this decision for our safety but it’s not true. Russian tennis players who play around the world prove it. Fans love athletes for the show they put on, not for their nationality,” Lasitskene wrote in an open letter published on Instagram in both English and Russian.

“In high jump, my main competitors are Ukrainians. I wouldn’t know how to look them in the eye, or what to say to them. They and their families are experiencing what no human being should have to experience.

