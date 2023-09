Russian athletes will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 after officials voted against an outright ban.

A majority of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday allowed Russian athletes to compete “in an individual and neutral capacity” without national flags, colours or emblems.

The decision was made hours after the IPC, in its General Assembly in Manama, Bahrain, voted against a full ban on Russian participation.

