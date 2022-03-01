Russian and Belarusian tennis players will be allowed to continue competing in ATP and WTA tournaments and Grand Slam events, the sport’s governing bodies said on Tuesday.

A statement from the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organisers of the four Grand Slam competitions said Russians and Belarusians can keep competing in professional events “for the time being”, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, they will not be allowed to compete under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus.

The ITF have suspended both countries from team events, the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

And the ATP and WTA tournaments set to be held in Moscow in October have been suspended.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday urged sports federations and organisers to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international events.

