The Russian Cultural Centre in Valletta has launched an online project titled Poeżija Russa bil-Malti (Russian poetry in Maltese), a series of talks on Russian poets and poetry translated into the Maltese language by Russian-Maltese poet and translator Yana Psaila, author of Antoloġija tal-Poeżija Russa.
The project can be followed via the YouTube page of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Malta.
