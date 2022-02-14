Russian teenage figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva was on Monday cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to continue competing in the Beijing Olympics despite failing a doping test.

CAS said it had rejected appeals by the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Skating Union to have the suspension of the 15-year-old reinstated.

The prodigious Valieva is now able to take part in the singles event that begins on Tuesday, just a day after the top sports court released its decision.

She will be favourite to win that competition.

