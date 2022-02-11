Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance, Games testers confirmed Friday, and the IOC is now appealing against Russia’s decision to allow her to continue competing in Beijing.

The case will be decided by the Court of Arbitration for Sport before February 15, when the 15-year-old is scheduled to take part in the individual event at the Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said in a statement.

It is just the latest doping scandal surrounding Russian athletes in recent years at Olympic Games.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that is prescribed for the treatment of angina and vertigo.

It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

