Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

'Horrific' rocket attacks on Kyiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slams "horrific rocket strikes" that shook the capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, hitting civilian areas.

Russia deep into Ukraine

Russia's forces press deep into Ukraine, taking the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian paratroopers took Gostomel airfield on the northwestern outskirts of the capital.

Ukraine 'left alone'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country has been left on its own to fight Russia. "Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone."

137 dead, 316 hurt

Zelensky says at least 137 Ukrainian "heroes" were killed after the first day of fighting and 317 wounded, as he calls up conscripts and reservists nationwide.

'Sabotage groups' in Kyiv

He warns that Russian "sabotage groups" have entered Kyiv and that he would remain in the capital even though he and his family were the Kremlin's top targets.

Moscow hails its 'success'

Moscow's defence ministry says its forces have "successfully completed" their objectives for the first day of the invasion, earlier claiming to have destroyed over 70 Ukrainian military targets, including 11 airfields.

Refugees pour into Poland

Refugees from Ukraine, including dozens of children, camp overnight at a train station in neighbouring Poland where reception centres are being hastily set up.

Russia controls skies

Russia has "eliminated" Ukraine's air defences and has complete air superiority but Ukraine is putting up stiff resistance, according to a senior Western intelligence officer.

Moscow arrests anti-war protesters

More than 1,400 anti-war protesters are arrested across Russia, including in Moscow and St Petersburg, as they brave warnings that they would be prosecuted if they take to the streets.

EU's 'severe' sanctions

EU leaders agree to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine with "severe" sanctions targeting its financial, energy and transport sectors.

US measures...

US President Joe Biden had earlier announced new sanctions on Russia, including freezing assets of major banks and cutting off high-tech exports to the country. He says excluding Moscow from the SWIFT international banking system is also an "option".

...but no troops

Biden says he will not send US troops but will "defend every inch of NATO territory".

Japan ban on chips

Japan is also sanctioning Russia, targeting semiconductor exports and financial institutions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says.

Stocks rally

Tokyo stocks close higher rebounding from previous losses following gains on Wall Street despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine.