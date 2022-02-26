Here are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Battle for Kyiv

Ukrainian soldiers beat back a Russian attack in the capital Kyiv only hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warns Moscow would attempt to take the city before dawn.

Apartment block hit by missile

A high-rise apartment block was hit by shelling overnight in Kyiv as fighting raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, emergency services said. The number of victims is still being determined.

Civilians against tanks

Civilians - some of whom have never held a gun before - prepare to battle with Russian tanks with the Ukrainian defence ministry urging them "to make Molotov cocktails and neutralise the enemy".

Dead in the streets

After an earlier Russian attack was repulised in the centre of the city, AFP saw a dead man in civilian clothes lying sprawled on the pavement as nearby medics helped another whose car was crushed by an armoured vehicle.

'I am here': Zelensky

After the latest attack fails, President Zelensky releases a self-shot video from central Kyiv alongside key aides saying, "I am here... We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth."

Western 'partners' sending weapons

Zelensky said "partners" were sending weapons to help Kyiv fight Russian troops, adding he had spoken by phone with French leader Emmanuel Macron. "Weapons and equipment from our partners are on the way to Ukraine," Zelensky tweeted. "The anti-war coalition is working!"

Cruise missile attacks

Russia says it is bombarding Ukraine's military infrastructure with air- and sea-based cruise missiles.

Ukrainian forces resisting

Ukrainian forces are putting up resistance and inflicting damage on Russia's invading military as it seeks to push deeper into the country, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says after an alliance video summit.

'Take power', Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the government whose leaders he describes as "terrorists" and "a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis".

Battles north of Kyiv

Ukraine says it is battling with Russian armoured units in two locations between 40 and 80 kilometres (25 and 50 miles) north of Kyiv.

Three Russian aircraft shot down

Ukraine claims to have shot down a Russian bomber and helicopter in the east as well as a transport plane southwest of Kyiv.

50,000 flee country

More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, mainly to Poland and Moldova, the United Nations refugee chief says.

Putin, Lavrov sanctioned

The United States and the European Union add Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to their sanctions list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also says he is planning "imminent" sanctions against them.

NATO deploys force

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is deploying its rapid response forces to bolster defences on its eastern flank.

Chernobyl radiation increases

Ukrainian officials say radiation levels have increased in the Chernobyl exclusion zone and warn the capture of the plant by Russian soldiers could have "terrible consequences".

Council of Europe suspends Russia

The Council of Europe says it is suspending Russia from the rights body over the attack against Ukraine.

Spain and Rome protests

Anti-war rallies against the invasion are held in Madrid, Rome and Barcelona with Russians marching alongside Ukrainians.