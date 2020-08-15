Malta is not one of the countries rushing to get hold of the COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Russia, Times of Malta is informed.

Instead, the government is considering “a number of vaccines” through the EU joint procurement steering group, which Malta is part of.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to approve a vaccine offering “sustainable immunity” against the coronavirus and that one of his daughters has been inoculated.

The announcement was met with some scepticism from the international scientific community which fears the vaccine has not yet been studied properly.

Researchers have suggested Russia could be cutting corners after coming under pressure to produce the vaccine fast.

According to a health ministry spokesperson, the EU commission steering group, of which Malta is an active member, is closely monitoring the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Information on which jabs the EU might be showing an interest in was not provided.

“We have shown interest in vaccinating the whole population. Unless the vaccine is safe for use and has passed all necessary trials, it cannot be considered safe for vaccination.

“Once these vaccines pass the phase three trial and be registered for use, Malta will be among the first countries to make this vaccine available for the population,” the spokesperson said.

While the health authorities have acknowledged the rolling out of a COVID-19 vaccine might not happen any time soon, they are currently urging people to get vaccinated against the season flu this year.

This, they have repeatedly said, will be crucial this year as the health system will likely be faced with two infections at the same time – COVID-19 and seasonal influenza.

The seasonal influenza occurs every season between October and May, although the peak is usually reached by the end of January.